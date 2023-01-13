Planning committee advised to reject proposal for new Airth Pineapple visitor centre

The application, lodged by George Russell Construction, is looking to build an information/exhibition space, arts and craft workshop, restrooms, cafe and retail area – as well as 82 Bungalows – at Airth Mains Farm, cemetery Road, Airth.

Due to go before the committee on Thursday, January 19, the proposal is said to be “significantly contrary” to the council’s development plan.

The planning report stated: “The overall proposals cause great concern for the integrity and setting of the landscape around The Pineapple as well as a threat to wildlife. The Pineapple is one of the most significant buildings in Falkirk and its unique ambience depends on its setting within Dunmore Park and its woodland and wildlife.

The historic Pineapple near Airth

"It offers a space where people can enhance their physical and mental health through walking and running. It is vital greenspaces are protected to allow the existing wildlife and biodiversity to flourish.

"There are grave concerns as to how the proposal to restrict occupancy of the bungalows to over 55-year-olds would be enforced if they are sold on and the additional 82 bungalows would place pressure on already stretched local health services.

