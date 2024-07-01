Planners give unanimous decision to allow boxing gym to stay in Falkirk business park
After lodging the application on February 12 and having it validated on Monday, March 18, Artur Aniolowski had been waiting for permission to alter the premises at Unit 4, Granary Square, Bankside.
Planners, acting under delegated powers, gave the go ahead on Friday, June 28.
According to a noise assessment in the online planning documents, there was no need to worry about the gym having an adverse impact on the surrounding area.
It stated: “The result of the noise assessment indicated that breakout noise from amplified music within the boxing gym is not significant. External breakout noise was minimal during the assessment providing doors to front of the unit remain closed.
“The hours of operation from up to 9pm are unlikely to result in any significant impact providing the aforementioned noise control measures are implemented.”
