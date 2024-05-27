Planners give the nod to new karate academy near former Denny foundry office
A new karate school will be high kicking in Denny using a building near a part of the town’s industrial history as a base.
Robert Macfarlane lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, February 13 to change the use of the industrial premises to the west of 80 Glasgow Road, Denny to Class 11 assembly and leisure use and create a karate academy.
Planning officers granted permission on Friday, May 24.
The building nearby the premises was once the office for the Denny Iron Works.
