Planners give Falkirk town centre cafe's new extraction system the thumbs up

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A town centre cafe now has a new flue working to clear away those cooking smells and fumes.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dalradia Investments Lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 1 to move the location of an extraction flue at the premises in 2C and 2D Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

Planning officers granted permission on Wednesday, April 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the online planning documents, the site consists of a unit operated as a cafe within Falkirk Town – the commercial unit being located within a modern building which has commercial units at ground level and residential flats above.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Previous applications at this site for a flue were not taken forward and the business began operating with simply an extraction system venting out the wall and then an inappropriate flue.

In discussion with the Council's Environmental Protection Unit, the property owner has now submitted the current retrospective application for a new extraction flue which was erected on the rear of the building, which differs from the previously approved applications.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.