Planners give Falkirk town centre cafe's new extraction system the thumbs up

By James Trimble
Published 2nd May 2025, 13:36 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A town centre cafe now has a new flue working to clear away those cooking smells and fumes.

Dalradia Investments Lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 1 to move the location of an extraction flue at the premises in 2C and 2D Newmarket Street, Falkirk.

Planning officers granted permission on Wednesday, April 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the online planning documents, the site consists of a unit operated as a cafe within Falkirk Town – the commercial unit being located within a modern building which has commercial units at ground level and residential flats above.

The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The plans had been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Previous applications at this site for a flue were not taken forward and the business began operating with simply an extraction system venting out the wall and then an inappropriate flue.

In discussion with the Council's Environmental Protection Unit, the property owner has now submitted the current retrospective application for a new extraction flue which was erected on the rear of the building, which differs from the previously approved applications.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:FalkirkFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice