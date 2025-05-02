Planners give Falkirk town centre cafe's new extraction system the thumbs up
Dalradia Investments Lodged an application with Falkirk Council on April 1 to move the location of an extraction flue at the premises in 2C and 2D Newmarket Street, Falkirk.
Planning officers granted permission on Wednesday, April 30.
According to the online planning documents, the site consists of a unit operated as a cafe within Falkirk Town – the commercial unit being located within a modern building which has commercial units at ground level and residential flats above.
Previous applications at this site for a flue were not taken forward and the business began operating with simply an extraction system venting out the wall and then an inappropriate flue.
In discussion with the Council's Environmental Protection Unit, the property owner has now submitted the current retrospective application for a new extraction flue which was erected on the rear of the building, which differs from the previously approved applications.
