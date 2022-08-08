Pinkie March: Free Colliers take to the streets of the Braes villages

Dressed in their tailcoats and top hats, they linked pinkies with their neighbours, in what has become known as the Pinkie March.

Founded in 1863 in Redding by trade union activist James Simpson, the Free Colliers was established as a fraternity of mineworkers to take up their struggle for freedom.

By the end of the following year there was a network of 65 Free Colliers across Scotland.

But now only one group remains, and on the first Saturday in August they put on their finery and walk behind marching bands and flags for over ten miles through the villages of Redding, Westquarter, Brightons, Wallacestone and Laurieston.

They also stop at the memorial to the 40 miners who lost their lives in the Redding Pit disaster in 1923.

Saturday’s Pinkie March was the first since 2019 after Covid restrictions meant the Free Colliers could not march side-by-side with their fellow members.

