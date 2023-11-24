News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Pineapple or bust: Latest plan for new Airth visitor centre, cafe and housing development submitted to Falkirk Council

Developers have not given up on their ambition to bring a visitor centre, cafe and housing to the Airth area near the famous Pineapple folly.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 12:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

George Russell Construction Ltd lodged an application on Monday, November 20, looking for planning permission in principle to construction a visitor centre to include information/exhibition space, arts and craft workshop, restrooms, café and retail area and up to 82 houses and associated works on land to the west of Brackenber House, Cemetery Road, Airth.

Back in January, members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee rejected an application from George Russell Construction Ltd for bungalows and a visitor centre on farmland beside Airth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the time a compnay spokesperson said: “While the size and location of the site remain as per the original application, the indicative layout has been amended to respond to feedback on the original application.

"The proposals will deliver high quality, sustainable new homes and tourism facilities.”

Public consultations on the new proposals took place in June and August.