Pineapple or bust: Latest plan for new Airth visitor centre, cafe and housing development submitted to Falkirk Council

Developers have not given up on their ambition to bring a visitor centre, cafe and housing to the Airth area near the famous Pineapple folly.

George Russell Construction Ltd lodged an application on Monday, November 20, looking for planning permission in principle to construction a visitor centre to include information/exhibition space, arts and craft workshop, restrooms, café and retail area and up to 82 houses and associated works on land to the west of Brackenber House, Cemetery Road, Airth.

Back in January, members of Falkirk Council’s planning committee rejected an application from George Russell Construction Ltd for bungalows and a visitor centre on farmland beside Airth.

At the time a compnay spokesperson said: “While the size and location of the site remain as per the original application, the indicative layout has been amended to respond to feedback on the original application.

"The proposals will deliver high quality, sustainable new homes and tourism facilities.”