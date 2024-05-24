Pilot project gives Falkirk area high school students a chance to gain 'sustainability diploma'
The innovative one-year diploma is offered to Braes High School pupils by the Futures Institute at Dollar Academy (FIDA), which provides young people from across Scotland with unique opportunities to tackle projects based on real world challenges.
The new qualification – the International Sustainability Diploma – will be piloted in a number of schools, including Braes, in the 2024/25 session ahead of a wider launch in 2025/26.
Students who complete the programme will receive a qualification worth 24 SCQF points at Level 6 (equivalent to one Higher). This carries UCAS points, enabling progression to further and higher education, as well as international recognition.
Ian Munro, Rector of Dollar Academy and FIDA founder, said, “Over the past year we have been working with universities, colleges and industry to deliver the FIDA Sustainability Diploma and we are thrilled to launch the accredited course to young people across the country.
“The Diploma allows learners to collaborate, to problem solve, to manage time and resources, and showcase the skills that will be useful for the challenges they will face beyond school. It is an ambitious qualification in terms of design, content and delivery, that will enable our youngsters to be a real force for good in an ever-changing world.”
In addition to building students’ knowledge and understanding of the complex social, environmental, economic and political aspects of sustainability, the diploma develops important skills such as independent research, problem-solving, critical thinking, collaboration and communication.
