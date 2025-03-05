Pie tasting: Falkirk area supermarkets can provide the right candidate with a nice way to earn a crust

A supermarket is looking for Falkirk folk who believe their taste buds are up to the task of sampling a range of pie products.

Aldi is serving up the opportunity ahead of the roll out of its latest specials range of 11 pies which capture Scotland’s distinctive flare for food and drink, and will launch across all Aldi Scotland stores – including premises in Polmont and Camelon – on Thursday, March 6, during British Pie Week.

With a range of intriguing fillings, from Kebab to Meatball Marinara, Salt & Chili Chicken Curry and Chicken Chasni, shoppers are urged to act quickly to avoid missing out, with pies in stock for a limited time only.

The Pie Tester will play a pivotal role in understanding the desirability of each pie, assessing everything from the crust quality and filling consistency to the flavour balance and overall harmony of the ingredients.

Their insights will be shared with customers to help guide them when making that crucial pie-purchasing decision and will be used to inform the selection of Aldi Scotland pies in the future.

To be considered, pie-lovers simply have to provide a short summary of what makes them suitable for the position.

As a thank you for their efforts, the final candidate will also be treated to a year’s worth of free pies.

Graham Nicolson, Aldi Scotland group buying director, said: “We take our pies very seriously, and have been whisking up this opportunity for a while. Our pie range has been carefully crafted to appeal to Scotland’s pie lovers, combining high quality baking with much loved Scottish fillings.

“We worked with the upper-crust of Scottish suppliers who understand our country’s love for pies, and who have the skill and expertise to work with these distinctive flavour profiles to create something truly delicious, at everyday amazing Aldi prices.

“Our first-ever Pie Tester will have the delicious task of tasting and reviewing the dishes, helping us understand which ones really hit the spot. If you’re passionate about pastry and serious about sampling, we want to hear from you.

"No previous pie-tasting experience is required.”

Applications to become Aldi Scotland’s first Pie Tester are now open and the deadline for applications is Friday, March 21.

Visit the Aldi website for details on how to apply for the pie tester role.