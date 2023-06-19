Pictures: Sun shines in Grangemouth and rain stays away for Queen Erica's big day

Spits of rain made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-them guest appearance at Grangemouth Children’s Day as the town enjoyed a family fun day in fine weather.

Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Erica Harvey, 10, was crowned as the Children’s Day Queen on Saturday afternoon and her school pals were right there with her sharing the magical day in Zetland Park, following the big parade along Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road.

This year popular local hairdresser Michaela Tripney, whose skills have been an invaluable asset to the event over the years, did the honours and crowned P6 pupil Erica.

As photographer Alan Murray’s pictures clearly show, it was perfect day which the youngsters will remember for a long time to come.

1 . Grangemouth Children's Day 2023 Queen Erica approaches the stage during Grangemouth Children's Day (Picture: Alan Murray) Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

2 . Grangemouth Children's Day 2023 The crown is in safe hands (Picture: Alan Murray) Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

3 . Grangemouth Children's Day 2023 The crowds start to gather at Grangemouth Children's Day (Picture: Alan Murray) Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

4 . Grangemouth Children's Day 2023 Grangemouth Children's Day was a colourful affair to be sure (Picture: Alan Murray) Photo: Alan Murray Photo Sales

