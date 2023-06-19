News you can trust since 1845
Hey! Have you heard? It's Grangemouth Children's Day (Picture: Alan Murray)Hey! Have you heard? It's Grangemouth Children's Day (Picture: Alan Murray)
Pictures: Sun shines in Grangemouth and rain stays away for Queen Erica's big day

Spits of rain made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-them guest appearance at Grangemouth Children’s Day as the town enjoyed a family fun day in fine weather.
By James Trimble
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST

Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Erica Harvey, 10, was crowned as the Children’s Day Queen on Saturday afternoon and her school pals were right there with her sharing the magical day in Zetland Park, following the big parade along Kingseat Avenue and Abbots Road.

This year popular local hairdresser Michaela Tripney, whose skills have been an invaluable asset to the event over the years, did the honours and crowned P6 pupil Erica.

As photographer Alan Murray’s pictures clearly show, it was perfect day which the youngsters will remember for a long time to come.

Queen Erica approaches the stage during Grangemouth Children's Day (Picture: Alan Murray)

1. Grangemouth Children's Day 2023

Queen Erica approaches the stage during Grangemouth Children's Day (Picture: Alan Murray)

The crown is in safe hands (Picture: Alan Murray)

The crown is in safe hands (Picture: Alan Murray)

The crown is in safe hands (Picture: Alan Murray)

The crowds start to gather at Grangemouth Children's Day (Picture: Alan Murray)

3. Grangemouth Children's Day 2023

The crowds start to gather at Grangemouth Children's Day (Picture: Alan Murray)

Grangemouth Children's Day was a colourful affair to be sure (Picture: Alan Murray)

4. Grangemouth Children's Day 2023

Grangemouth Children's Day was a colourful affair to be sure (Picture: Alan Murray)

