Pictures: Lovely day in Limerigg - community enjoy fun event in and around village hall
Limerigg’s first ever community fun day took place at the weekend and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture all the excitement.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Aug 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:54 BST
The event, which took place at Limerigg Village Hall, in Slamannan Road, from noon to 3pm on Saturday, July 29, was completely free of charge and organised by Limerigg Action Group, with support from CVS Falkirk and Foundation Scotland.
As you can see from the pictures, there was truly something for everyone to enjoy – unless you share Indiana Jones’ fear of snakes.
