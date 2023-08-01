News you can trust since 1845
The inflatable slide was a big draw for youngsters at the fun day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The inflatable slide was a big draw for youngsters at the fun day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Pictures: Lovely day in Limerigg - community enjoy fun event in and around village hall

Limerigg’s first ever community fun day took place at the weekend and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture all the excitement.
By James Trimble
Published 1st Aug 2023, 17:53 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:54 BST

The event, which took place at Limerigg Village Hall, in Slamannan Road, from noon to 3pm on Saturday, July 29, was completely free of charge and organised by Limerigg Action Group, with support from CVS Falkirk and Foundation Scotland.

As you can see from the pictures, there was truly something for everyone to enjoy – unless you share Indiana Jones’ fear of snakes.

Cold blooded but warm hearted - this bearded dragon was a big hit at the fun day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

1. Limerigg Community Fun Day 2023

Cold blooded but warm hearted - this bearded dragon was a big hit at the fun day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Some youngsters were not quite sure about the bearded dragon - but he was a friendly wee fella (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

2. Limerigg Community Fun Day 2023

Some youngsters were not quite sure about the bearded dragon - but he was a friendly wee fella (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Racks 4 Reptiles' George Struthers and his large silent friend join mum and daughter Yvonne Johnstone and Demi Sneddon at the fun day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

3. Limerigg Community Fun Day 2023

Racks 4 Reptiles' George Struthers and his large silent friend join mum and daughter Yvonne Johnstone and Demi Sneddon at the fun day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Limerigg Action Group members browse the myriad of stalls at the fun day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

4. Limerigg Community Fun Day 2023

Limerigg Action Group members browse the myriad of stalls at the fun day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

