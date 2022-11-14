Pictures: Inmates, staff and visitors honour fallen heroes at Polmont YOI Armistice Day service

Around 20 people attended the event, which took place on Armistice Day, including members of the Royal British Legion, Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association, and local cadets.

They were joined by interim director of operations at the Scottish Prison Service Allister Purdie, Polmont YOI governor Gerry Michie, senior management, staff and the women and young men in the care of the establishment.

All those in attendance joined the rest of Scotland in falling silent at 11am, in quiet tribute to men and women lost in wars throughout the years.

Mr Michie said: “Many members of staff, and those in our care, have served in the Armed Forces. For them, and for all of us, this is an important opportunity to pay tribute, and thank those men and women who sacrificed so much for all our sakes.

“We were delighted to be joined today by members of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Regimental Association, British Legion, and cadets, and to have the chance to mark this occasion with them.”

1. Polmont YOI Armistice Day Members of local cadet groups took part in the ceremony Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2. Polmont YOI Armistice Day The ceremony took place at the YOI's war memorial Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3. Polmont YOI Armistice Day Young people in the YOI step forward to show their respect for the fallen Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

4. Polmont YOI Armistice Day Governor Gerry Michie gives a speech during the ceremony Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales