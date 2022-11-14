Pictures: Grangemouth remembers those who gave their lives for their country
Residents joined veterans, cadets and council officials at Grangemouth War Memorial in Zetland Park on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.
By James Trimble
13 minutes ago
Updated
14th Nov 2022, 4:34pm
Hundreds of people attended the event, which started with a march from the Royal British Legion in Dundas Street to Zetland Parish Church for a morning service.
Following the service the parade moved to Zetland Park for a service at the cenotaph before returning to the Royal British Legion.
