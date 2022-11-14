News you can trust since 1845
Pictures: Grangemouth remembers those who gave their lives for their country

Residents joined veterans, cadets and council officials at Grangemouth War Memorial in Zetland Park on Remembrance Sunday to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.

By James Trimble
13 minutes ago
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 4:34pm

Hundreds of people attended the event, which started with a march from the Royal British Legion in Dundas Street to Zetland Parish Church for a morning service.

Following the service the parade moved to Zetland Park for a service at the cenotaph before returning to the Royal British Legion.

1. Grangemouth Remembrance Day 2022

Some of the sight from Grangemouth Remembrance Day 2022

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Grangemouth Remembrance Day 2022

Wreathes were laid during Grangemouth Remembrance Day 2022

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Grangemouth Remembrance Day 2022

A number of wreathes were laid at Zetland Park war memorial

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Grangemouth Remembrance Day 2022

Some of the sights of Grangemouth Remembrance Day 2022

Photo: Michael Gillen

GrangemouthRoyal British Legion
