News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Festive songs were sung at the Grangemouth Christmas Lights 2022 switch on event

Pictures: Grangemouth Christmas lights bring fun for all the family as the festive switch is flicked on

Families flocked to Grangemouth town centre at the weekend for the annual Christmas lights switch on and the Falkirk Herald photographer was on hand to capture the festivities.

By James Trimble
2 hours ago

The big switch on featured special guests including Santa, The Grinch and the Elf on a Shelf and took place at the town’s bandstand in La Porte Precinct from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday and had performances aplenty – including a turn from the talented youngsters of Project Theatre.

1. Grangemouth Christmas Lights 2022

Irene from security meets The Grinch and Elfie

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

2. Grangemouth Christmas Lights 2022

The youngsters of Project Theatre perform

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

3. Grangemouth Christmas Lights 2022

Project Theatre sing out during the Grangemouth Christmas Lights 2022 switch on event

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales

4. Grangemouth Christmas Lights 2022

Project Theatre youngsters perform on the bandstand

Photo: Scott Louden

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Grangemouth