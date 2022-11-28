Pictures: Grangemouth Christmas lights bring fun for all the family as the festive switch is flicked on
Families flocked to Grangemouth town centre at the weekend for the annual Christmas lights switch on and the Falkirk Herald photographer was on hand to capture the festivities.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago
The big switch on featured special guests including Santa, The Grinch and the Elf on a Shelf and took place at the town’s bandstand in La Porte Precinct from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday and had performances aplenty – including a turn from the talented youngsters of Project Theatre.
