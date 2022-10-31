Pictures: Frighteningly good fun as over 250 pumpkins invade Grangemouth public park
Families flocked to Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park on Sunday for some shocks, scares and – above all – fun as Halloween made its spooky presence felt a day early.
The ever-improving public park, which now includes an outdoor gym among other attractions, is well used to arranging family events, with Easter egg hunts, Elves in the Park at Christmas and, of course, Pumpkins in the Park, drawing crowds.
The event ran from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday and featured a bouncy castle, monkey nuts and plenty of pumpkins – over 250 were given away on the day.
A Friends of Inchyra Park spokesperson said: “Huge credit goes to our partners Bowhouse Community Association, the Rotary Club of Grangemouth, NU2U, Young Portonians, Asda Grangemouth, Tescos Redding, Morrisons Falkirk and to everyone who turned up on the day.”