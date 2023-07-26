Pictures: Falkirk's Helix Park hosts all action day to promote water safety awareness

Water Safety Scotland (WSS) held a free to attend event in support of World Drowning Prevention Day on Tuesday and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the exciting displays and demonstrations.
Organised in collaboration with The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), Scottish Water, Falkirk Council, Scottish Canals, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), the Water Safety Open Day took place at the Helix Park – home of the world famous Kelpies – and aimed is to raise awareness of safety in and around water and promote the water safety code and other work done by WSS.
Visitors were able to watch a number of water safety demonsstrations and take part in a fun programme of activities which included free facepainting, beat the goalie, a cold water challenge and a bandaging challenges
The Scottish Newfoundland Club's Atlas and Shadow were on hand - or should that be paw - at the Helix for some water rescue demonstrations (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen
Some dogs just take to emergency rescue situations like ducks to water (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen
No it's not Nessie - it's Holly taking part in a water rescue demonstration at the Helix
(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen
Holly pulls a swimmer to shore during a demonstration at the Helix Water Safety Open Day
(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen