The interior of historic Temperance House in Lint Riggs has been completely transformed by REWD groupThe interior of historic Temperance House in Lint Riggs has been completely transformed by REWD group
Pictures: Falkirk town centre Temperance House transformation available for all to see

Falkirk developers have completed their transformation of the town centre's historic Temperance House and are ready to show it off to potential residents of the brand new flats.

By James Trimble
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:02 BST

Real Estate Wealth Development (REWD) Group will be holding an open house event from 1pm to 3pm on Saturday, April 29 to give people the chance to view the amazing flats on offer at the historic Temperance House development in Lint Riggs.

An REWD spokesperson said: “Join us for an exciting event at the launch of the Temperance House – a luxurious new residential property development in the heart of Falkirk.

"Previously unused office space within a B-listed building from the early 1900s, the six luxury flats within Temperance House have been beautifully converted to offer

the ultimate in contemporary living.

“Designed by local architect Alexander Gauld for the original purpose of being a hotel, Temperance House offers an opportunity to live in luxury in a piece of history. We

welcome everyone from the community – property enthusiasts and potential buyers – to come and explore the six luxury flats.”

Visit the website for more information.

The way the Temperance House development looked before its transformation

1. Temperance House transformation

The way the Temperance House development looked before its transformation Photo: contributed

Temperance House interiors have been completely transformed by REWD group

2. Temperance House transformation

Temperance House interiors have been completely transformed by REWD group Photo: contributed

Temperance House interiors have been completely transformed by REWD group

3. Temperance House transformation

Temperance House interiors have been completely transformed by REWD group Photo: contributed

Temperance House interiors have been completely transformed by REWD group

4. Temperance House transformation

Temperance House interiors have been completely transformed by REWD group Photo: contributed

