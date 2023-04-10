Pictures: Easter fun for everyone and a ton of chocolate eggs in Grangemouth's Inchyra Park
Friends of Inchyra Park enjoyed their biggest and best Easter Egg Hunt yet in the ever improving public space and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the seasonal excitement.
By James Trimble
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST
This year’s event, which took place in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park from 1pm to 3pm on Easter Sunday, featured the Play Talk Read double decker bus and an inflatable assault course, as well as special guests including representatives of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
