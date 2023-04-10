News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
4 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
4 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
7 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
7 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
Chocolate eggs could reportedly be seen from space, there were so many of them at this year's Inchyra Park Easter Egg HuntChocolate eggs could reportedly be seen from space, there were so many of them at this year's Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt
Chocolate eggs could reportedly be seen from space, there were so many of them at this year's Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt

Pictures: Easter fun for everyone and a ton of chocolate eggs in Grangemouth's Inchyra Park

Friends of Inchyra Park enjoyed their biggest and best Easter Egg Hunt yet in the ever improving public space and Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was there to capture the seasonal excitement.

By James Trimble
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:24 BST

This year’s event, which took place in Grangemouth’s Inchyra Park from 1pm to 3pm on Easter Sunday, featured the Play Talk Read double decker bus and an inflatable assault course, as well as special guests including representatives of Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

.

Youngsters prepare to receive their chocolate treats at Inchyra Park

1. Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2023

Youngsters prepare to receive their chocolate treats at Inchyra Park Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Six-year-old twins Perrie and Pyper Thornton - an appropriate surname for chocolate-themed fun - get their reward for a successful Easter egg hunt

2. Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2023

Six-year-old twins Perrie and Pyper Thornton - an appropriate surname for chocolate-themed fun - get their reward for a successful Easter egg hunt Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Youngsters meet up with some seasonal pals at the Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2023

3. Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2023

Youngsters meet up with some seasonal pals at the Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2023 Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
'I'll call you Larry" - 18-month-old Isla Hyndman meets a cute guest from Middlerigg Farm, in Reddinmuirheard at the Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2023

4. Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2023

'I'll call you Larry" - 18-month-old Isla Hyndman meets a cute guest from Middlerigg Farm, in Reddinmuirheard at the Inchyra Park Easter Egg Hunt 2023 Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
GrangemouthPolice ScotlandScottish Fire and Rescue Service