News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
One young dancer goes through her paces at Airth Highland Games 2023. Pic: Mark FergusonOne young dancer goes through her paces at Airth Highland Games 2023. Pic: Mark Ferguson
One young dancer goes through her paces at Airth Highland Games 2023. Pic: Mark Ferguson

Pictures: Drizzle cannot dampen the spirits or wipe away smiles as Airth Highland Games return

Airth Highland Games was back with a bang at the weekend with a packed programme of events which attracted visitors from around the world.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:22 BST

This year’s chieftain Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, was at the head of the big procession, along with committee members, as they made their

way through the village’s Main Street on Saturday before heading for the games ground at The Wilderness.

As you can see from photographer Mark Ferguson’s images captured on the day, a little rain did not stop people having fun and competing in a variety of events. throughout the day.

There was something for all the family to enjoy at this year's Airth Highland Games (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World)

1. Airth Highland Games 2023

There was something for all the family to enjoy at this year's Airth Highland Games (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World) Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
The parade through the village kicked off a special day (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World)

2. Airth Highland Games 2023

The parade through the village kicked off a special day (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World) Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Miss Junior Teen Falkirk Chloee McNaughton sitting pretty on the Smiddy Stane at this year's Airth Highland Games (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World)

3. Airth Highland Games 2023

Miss Junior Teen Falkirk Chloee McNaughton sitting pretty on the Smiddy Stane at this year's Airth Highland Games (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World) Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
This year's Airth Highland Games chieftain Alan Simpson leads the parade through Main Street (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World)

4. Airth Highland Games 2023

This year's Airth Highland Games chieftain Alan Simpson leads the parade through Main Street (Picture: Mark Ferguson, National World) Photo: Mark Ferguson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Falkirk