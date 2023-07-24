Pictures: Drizzle cannot dampen the spirits or wipe away smiles as Airth Highland Games return
Airth Highland Games was back with a bang at the weekend with a packed programme of events which attracted visitors from around the world.
By James Trimble
Published 24th Jul 2023, 17:12 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 18:22 BST
This year’s chieftain Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, was at the head of the big procession, along with committee members, as they made their
way through the village’s Main Street on Saturday before heading for the games ground at The Wilderness.
As you can see from photographer Mark Ferguson’s images captured on the day, a little rain did not stop people having fun and competing in a variety of events. throughout the day.
