Pictures: Climate Camp pitches up in Bo'ness and police step up patrols in Grangemouth

Activists are starting to arrive at the Climate Camp site in Kinneil Estate while police officers are patrolling Grangemouth’s petrochemical sector.
Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the camp being set up on Wednesday and the police patrols being stepped up in and around Ineos.
1. Climate Camp begins
Police Liaison Officers talk to camp representatives at the newly set up Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen
2. Climate Camp begins
Quan Nguyen, 31, from Edinburgh, is one of those attending this year's Climate Camp
(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen
3. Climate Camp begins
Polmont resident and film student Callum Muir, 18, is just one of the volunteers at this year's Climate Camp
(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Climate Camp begins
Christian Climate Action Scotland coordinator Val King, 63, is lending her skills and expertise to this year's Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen