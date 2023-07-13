News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
The Climate Camp starts to take shape on land at Kinneil Estate (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)The Climate Camp starts to take shape on land at Kinneil Estate (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)
The Climate Camp starts to take shape on land at Kinneil Estate (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Pictures: Climate Camp pitches up in Bo'ness and police step up patrols in Grangemouth

Activists are starting to arrive at the Climate Camp site in Kinneil Estate while police officers are patrolling Grangemouth’s petrochemical sector.
By Michael Gillen
Published 13th Jul 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 13:42 BST

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was on hand to capture the camp being set up on Wednesday and the police patrols being stepped up in and around Ineos.

Police Liaison Officers talk to camp representatives at the newly set up Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

1. Climate Camp begins

Police Liaison Officers talk to camp representatives at the newly set up Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Quan Nguyen, 31, from Edinburgh, is one of those attending this year's Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

2. Climate Camp begins

Quan Nguyen, 31, from Edinburgh, is one of those attending this year's Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Polmont resident and film student Callum Muir, 18, is just one of the volunteers at this year's Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

3. Climate Camp begins

Polmont resident and film student Callum Muir, 18, is just one of the volunteers at this year's Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Christian Climate Action Scotland coordinator Val King, 63, is lending her skills and expertise to this year's Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

4. Climate Camp begins

Christian Climate Action Scotland coordinator Val King, 63, is lending her skills and expertise to this year's Climate Camp (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World) Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Bo'nessGrangemouthIneos