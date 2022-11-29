Pictures: Bo'ness shines bright as community comes together for Christmas light switch on

The Christmas spirit arrived in Bo’ness at the weekend as the whole community came together for the big light switch on.

The town was buzzing on Saturday as a day of festive activities took place to mark the countdown to December 25, culminating in the switching on of the town's Christmas lights.

During the afternoon locals and visitors could enjoy a Christmas market, organised by BUZZness, with lots of opportunities to buy festive gifts for all the family.

There were children’s rides and character walkabouts, as well as a programme of entertainment on the stage.

Among those performing were local groups StreetBratz, Lauren Christie Dance School and Bo’ness Belles.

There was also musical entertainment from Lauren Kyle, boyband Just the Brave and the Buick 55s.

Bo’ness Fair Queen Aimee Gilchrist did the honours of switching on the lights with a little help from Santa and the Elf on the Shelf.

The day’s events were organised by BUZZness in conjunction with Falkirk Delivers.

In a post on Facebook, organisers BUZZness said: “The BUZZness team would like to thank everyone for coming to the town centre on Saturday to support ourselves and Falkirk Delivers put on the annual Christmas lights switch on. It was fantastic to see such a big crowd.

"Thanks also to Bo’ness Fair Queen Aimee who did the town proud by switching the lights on.

"We’ve had lots of positive feedback so hopefully we’ll be back bigger and better next year.”

