Pictures: All Our Easters Past - Rolling eggs, scoffing chocolate and wearing Bonnets in Falkirk from 2010 to 2022

It’s Easter time again – the schools are off, the chocolate’s flying off the shelves and the time is right for some seasonal images to rise again from the Falkirk Herald picture archive.

By James Trimble
Published 4th Apr 2023, 18:12 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 18:19 BST

Take a look at some of these fun photographs – some of which stretch all the way back to 2010 – and see if you, or someone you know, is in them.

Airth Primary School nursery class making their own Easter bonnets and wearing then to an Easter concert back in 2010

1. All Our Easters Past

Airth Primary School nursery class making their own Easter bonnets and wearing then to an Easter concert back in 2010 Photo: Gary Hutchison

Ladeside Primary pupil council with the money they raised for Kids4Kids with their Easter show back in 2011

2. All Our Easters Past

Ladeside Primary pupil council with the money they raised for Kids4Kids with their Easter show back in 2011 Photo: john devlin

Camelon Community Project fun day sees Sandra and Emily Watson create Easter bonnets back in 2012

3. All Our Easters Past

Camelon Community Project fun day sees Sandra and Emily Watson create Easter bonnets back in 2012 Photo: John Devlin

Sacred Heart Primary School pupils show off their designs for an Easter egg painting competition back in 2013

4. All Our Easters Past

Sacred Heart Primary School pupils show off their designs for an Easter egg painting competition back in 2013 Photo: Michael Gillen

