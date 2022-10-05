Picture gallery: Runners and spectators from Strathcarron Hospice 10k 2022

And not only was the popular 10k event back for the first time in three years, it returned to the streets of Denny and Bonnybridge after a brief spell of being staged in the grounds of Stirling University.

For the last two years the event was held virtually due to the Covid restrictions but this year the runners of all ages and abilities were back running together.

Cheering them on were spectators all along the route with a large contingent at Denny High School which was the start – and finish – for the 10k course where all those crossing the line were presented with a medal.

First across the finishing line was Craig Baillie in a time of 34:57, while Caitlyn Christie was first female and first under 17 in 42:33, closely followed by Brody Stevenson as first under 17 male in 43:16.

The runners had been pipped over the starting line by Max Rae, the pipe major with Dollar Academy Junior Pipe Band.

Ainslie Mason, Strathcarron’s events and challenges fundraiser, said: "What an incredible day to mark the return of our 10k Road Race. We were delighted to see so many of our supporters as we brought our 10k back to Denny High School!

"We organise this run for people to raise vital funds for their local hospice and we're incredibly grateful to everyone involved.”

The event was sponsored by Lightways Contractors Ltd, LifeFit Wellness and Class One Traffic Management.

Caitlyn Christie, No. 167, was first female across the finishing line in a time of 42:33

Former MP and MSP Dennis Canavan cheering on the runners. He presented the Paul Canavan Memorial prize to the best young athlete, named after his son who died in 1989, aged only 16, after developing skin cancer. Paul spent his last weeks in Strathcarron Hospice receiving their care.

Bet this little smiling face spurred mum on to the finishing line

All those taking part were raising vital funds for the hospice