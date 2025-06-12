Photographs from Awakening: The Festival in Falkirk's Callendar Park - part two

The event, which is now in its sixth year, is aimed at those with a disability and their family and friends.

It offers festival goers the chance to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment and activities in an environment that is accessible for all.

There was live music, entertainment, fairground rides, stalls and refreshments.

The event was organised by Enable Falkirk.

In a post on Facebook, Maureen Kilgour, founder of the festival, said: “Massive thank you to everyone who brought the energy, love, and good vibes to Awakening: The Festival. What an unforgettable day we had — you truly made it magical!"

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen took a huge number of pictures on the day – here are a few more in our second photo gallery from the event.

To read more about Awakening: The Festival and for the photographs in our first online gallery, click here.

