Photographs from Awakening: The Festival in Falkirk's Callendar Park - part two

By Fiona Dobie
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:57 BST
Callendar Park was buzzing with live music, fun and laughter on Sunday as it hosted the annual Awakening: The Festival.

The event, which is now in its sixth year, is aimed at those with a disability and their family and friends.

It offers festival goers the chance to enjoy a wide variety of entertainment and activities in an environment that is accessible for all.

There was live music, entertainment, fairground rides, stalls and refreshments.

The event was organised by Enable Falkirk.

In a post on Facebook, Maureen Kilgour, founder of the festival, said: “Massive thank you to everyone who brought the energy, love, and good vibes to Awakening: The Festival. What an unforgettable day we had — you truly made it magical!"

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen took a huge number of pictures on the day – here are a few more in our second photo gallery from the event.

To read more about Awakening: The Festival and for the photographs in our first online gallery, click here.

The weather was dry for Sunday's event.

1. Awakening: The Festival

The weather was dry for Sunday's event. Photo: Michael Gillen

The festival was aimed at disabled people and their family and friends.

2. Awakening: The Festival

The festival was aimed at disabled people and their family and friends. Photo: Michael Gillen

Face painting was popular with visitors.

3. Awakening: The Festival

Face painting was popular with visitors. Photo: Michael Gillen

Enjoying their day out.

4. Awakening: The Festival

Enjoying their day out. Photo: Michael Gillen

