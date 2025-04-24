Photographers asked to capture culture and natural heritage of Forth Valley area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Photographers can show off their image capturing abilities in a new competition looking for pictures that highlight the Forth Valley area’s nature and heritage.

The new annual competition is a tribute to Murray Dickie, one of the founding members of Forth Naturalist and Historian (FNH) journal, who died in January 2024.

Entrants must take a photograph within the Forth Valley area and the subject must have something to do with the natural or cultural heritage of the area.

The best photograph will be published on the front cover of the annual Forth Naturalist and Historian (FNH) journal.

The nature photography competition is now open for entries (Picture: Submitted)

Dan Jackman, chairman of FNH, said: “This competition provides a great opportunity for amateur photographers to showcase the very best of the natural beauty and heritage of the Forth Valley area, and provides a fitting tribute to Murray Dickie who played a key role in the success of FNH.”

Closing date for entries is July 31.

Visit the website for more information.

