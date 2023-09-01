Photograph sale to raise funds to develop and protect Falkirk area's parks

Greenspace Scotland has announced the launch of Parks4Life, Scotland’s first ever fund for parks and greenspaces with a goal to raise one million pounds by the end

of 2023 to help support Scotland’s parks with a sustainable fund for the future.

To celebrate the launch of the Parks4Life fund, the greenspace charity is launching Park Portraits, a digital photo gallery bringing to life the stories of a dozen Scottish

Claire Mennim's portrait at the Helix features in the parks initiative (Picture: Submitted)

people and the ways that parks have enriched their lives.

From Falkirk to Cumbernauld, Leith to Dumbarton, and across to the Hebrides, Greenspace Scotland has worked with talented Scottish photographer David Anderson to capture soulful portraits of people who exemplify the value that parks provide.

The funds raised through Parks4Life will be invested to provide an endowment to provide an ongoing source of funds for parks. The endowment will be used by

communities across Scotland to support local park improvements, activities and events; making sure local parks from large cities to small towns are nurtured and

cherished for the future.

The Park Portrait series celebrates people from a wide range of backgrounds and uncovers their special reasons for enjoying parks – like Claire Mennim from Falkirk

who enjoys exercising at her favourite park, The Helix. She finds exercising outdoors in a park provides her with a great sense of wellbeing.

The Park Portraits gallery is available to view online and the portraits will also be making their way through some of Scotland’s parks this autumn in a travelling

exhibition aimed at inspiring the public to donate to the Parks4Life fund.

Julie Procter, Chief Executive of Greenspace Scotland, said: “Greenspace is a universal service for all of Scotland’s urban residents – we know that access to these

spaces is a massive factor in quality of life, and can be a game changer in creating healthier, happier and stronger communities.

“The Park Portraits project has allowed us to tell the real stories of everyday park users, from those with fond family memories to the volunteers that enable these greenspaces to provide an oasis for their visitors. It’s been an absolute pleasure to hear how many people have a deep connection with their local park and are keen to share their stories.

“Our hope is the Park Portraits series will inspire other people who love their parks to support the Parks4Life fund by donating, as well as sharing their own park stories online. Together, we can help keep Scotland’s parks in good heart for our children and grandchildren to enjoy.”

Development of the Parks4Life Fund has been supported by a grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Using money raised by The National Lottery, the

Heritage Fund inspires, leads and resources the UK’s heritage to create positive and lasting change for people and communities, now and in the future.

Donations to Parks4Life can be made online or by texting PARK to 70450 to make a one-off donation of £5.