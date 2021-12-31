Photo of the week: Christmas Kelpies all lit up
This week’s photo of the week captures one of Scotland’s most recognisable landmarks, lit up to mark Christmas 2021.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 10:53 am
The Keplies were lit up in green and red to signify the recent Christmas period, making them even more photogenic. The photo was submitted by Charles Colliar from Grangemouth.
He said: “Find attached a photo of the Kelpies lit up in Christmas colours.”
The 30-metre-high horse-head sculptures are located between Falkirk and Grangemouth.
