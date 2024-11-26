Photo gallery: 20 pictures of Denny Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival

The annual event took place in Westpark Church last weekend with people invited to come in to see the trees, listen to some Christmas music and enjoy refreshments.
Trees in all sizes had been decorated by members of the congregation and community, as well as local organisations.
The event was enjoyed by all ages as the church was filled with festive sparkle.
1. Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival
Westpark Church once again hosted its annual Christmas Tree Festival, seen here being enjoyed by three-year-old Millie from Denny. Photo: Scott Louden
2. Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival
Millie, three, looking spellbound by the colourful decorations as mum and dad, Abbie and Kyle look on. Photo: Scott Louden
3. Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival
There was an opportunity to listen to some Christmas music too. Photo: Scott Louden
4. Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival
The church was bedecked with colourful trees and decorations. Photo: Scott Louden
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.