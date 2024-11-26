Photo gallery: 20 pictures of Denny Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 26th Nov 2024, 10:52 BST
A festive extravaganza saw a Denny church bedecked with colourful Christmas trees and decorations.

The annual event took place in Westpark Church last weekend with people invited to come in to see the trees, listen to some Christmas music and enjoy refreshments.

Trees in all sizes had been decorated by members of the congregation and community, as well as local organisations.

The event was enjoyed by all ages as the church was filled with festive sparkle.

Westpark Church once again hosted its annual Christmas Tree Festival, seen here being enjoyed by three-year-old Millie from Denny.

Westpark Church once again hosted its annual Christmas Tree Festival, seen here being enjoyed by three-year-old Millie from Denny. Photo: Scott Louden

Millie, three, looking spellbound by the colourful decorations as mum and dad, Abbie and Kyle look on.

Millie, three, looking spellbound by the colourful decorations as mum and dad, Abbie and Kyle look on. Photo: Scott Louden

There was an opportunity to listen to some Christmas music too.

There was an opportunity to listen to some Christmas music too. Photo: Scott Louden

The church was bedecked with colourful trees and decorations.

The church was bedecked with colourful trees and decorations. Photo: Scott Louden

