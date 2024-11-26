Photo gallery: 20 pictures of Denny Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival

The annual event took place in Westpark Church last weekend with people invited to come in to see the trees, listen to some Christmas music and enjoy refreshments.

Trees in all sizes had been decorated by members of the congregation and community, as well as local organisations.

The event was enjoyed by all ages as the church was filled with festive sparkle.

Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival Westpark Church once again hosted its annual Christmas Tree Festival, seen here being enjoyed by three-year-old Millie from Denny.

Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival Millie, three, looking spellbound by the colourful decorations as mum and dad, Abbie and Kyle look on.

Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival There was an opportunity to listen to some Christmas music too.

Westpark Church Christmas Tree Festival The church was bedecked with colourful trees and decorations.