Petroineos: Here's why you may hear a loud noise in Grangemouth this weekend
Bosses at Petroineos have warned there could be excess noise heard from its Grangemouth refinery this weekend.
The refinery will be carrying out commissioning activities on some of its manufacturing units in the coming week.
In a statement they said: “Work this weekend will give rise to spells of venting/ noise which is normal during the start-up processes.
“We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community.
“We will make every effort to minimise the level and duration of the noise.”
