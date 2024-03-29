Petroineos: Here's why you may hear a loud noise in Grangemouth this weekend

Bosses at Petroineos have warned there could be excess noise heard from its Grangemouth refinery this weekend.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 29th Mar 2024, 14:23 GMT
The refinery will be carrying out commissioning activities on some of its manufacturing units in the coming week.

In a statement they said: “Work this weekend will give rise to spells of venting/ noise which is normal during the start-up processes.

“We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community.

“We will make every effort to minimise the level and duration of the noise.”

