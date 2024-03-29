Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The refinery will be carrying out commissioning activities on some of its manufacturing units in the coming week.

In a statement they said: “Work this weekend will give rise to spells of venting/ noise which is normal during the start-up processes.

“We are therefore taking this opportunity to advise our local community.