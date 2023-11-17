Petrochemical giant uses pedal power to coin in £13,000 for Falkirk charities

Charities in the Falkirk area shared in £13,000 raised by hundreds of Ineos staff who took part in a “Tour de France” cycle challenge.

Around 2800 employees from across the petrochemical firm’s various sites – including Grangemouth – took part in an ambitious cycling challenge, riding in teams to complete the distance of every stage of the world-famous Tour de France cycle race, many of the participants fitting in cycling sessions before, during and after work.

The 122 teams completed all 21 stages covering a total of distance of 1.3 million kilometres – the equivalent of three and a half journeys to the moon – and the cyclists participating at Grangemouth nominated 13 charities to receive donations from the £13,000 they helped to raise through their bike-bound endeavours.