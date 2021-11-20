Petrochemical giant to close off section of Grangemouth road

The stretch of Bo’ness Road, which runs through the heart of the petrochemical giant’s massive complex will be temporarily reduced down to one lane as works are carried out on an access point to the new energy plant to allow materials to be transported into the site.

An Ineos spokesperson said: “Work is progressing well in the construction of the £350 million new energy plant at Ineos’s site in Grangemouth. Once completed and commissioned, the hydrogen-ready steam and power plant will reduce the site’s emissions by at least 150,000 tonnes per year.

Ineos will be closing off a section of Bo'ness Road later this month

"To facilitate the delivery and transportation of three large pre-assembled units in the first quarter of next year, we will need to make alterations to one of the access points onto the site.

"We have been granted planning permission such that, from November 29, traffic management will be installed on Bo’ness Road, close to its junction with Inchyra Road, and one lane will be temporarily closed.

"This will allow us to construct a new reinforced ‘slab’ with drop kerbs, that will interface with the existing Bo’ness Road and footpath. Signs will clearly mark the works.

"We remain committed to informing our local community of activities of this nature. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience these works may cause and thank you in anticipation of your patience and understanding.”

