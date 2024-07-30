Petrochemical giant gets the green light to install new pipework in Grangemouth

By James Trimble
Published 30th Jul 2024, 12:21 BST
Ineos has been given permission to install a new pipework on land inside its massive industrial complex in Grangemouth.

The petrochemical firm lodged an application with Falkirk Council back in October 26 last year looking for a lawful use certificate to install the carbon steel pipe to the east of the south side laboratory building, in Bo’ness Road, Grangemouth.

Council planning officers, acting under delegated powers, certified the development as lawful on Friday, July 26.

According to the online planning documents, the work to be carried out will include construction of pipework, gantry work and pipe links to proposed valve and pipework housing in order to feed a new underground pipeline with hydrogen.

Ineos has been give the go ahead to install the new pipework at its complex in Grangemouth(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The online documents stated: “The pipeline would carry hydrogen, under pressure to a pressure reduction station. A further certificate of lawful development application has been granted for SGN to construct a pipeline and fenced compound to house valves and pipework.”

