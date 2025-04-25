Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In 2008, Peter Wright had to undergo a quadruple heart bypass operation.

Within six weeks of that surgery, he bagged a munro with a close friend and he hasn’t looked back since.

For the past eleven years, the dad of three and grandad of seven has also completed a number of cycling and bike camping challenges.

He raised more than £2000 for the Crown of Thorns appeal in Linlithgow last year with a 24-hour canal path cycle to celebrate his 77th birthday, as well as completing two other long distance cycles later in the year.

Peter got back in the saddle today for another 24 hour cycle, this time for the Joseph Thomson Maasai Trust.

Yesterday (Thursday), Peter toasted his 78th birthday with family and friends but he didn’t have a late night.

For at noon today (April 25) he got back in the saddle for another 24 hour cycle, this time for a charity which he helped found in 2016 and serves as secretary, the Joseph Thomson Maasai Trust.

The Trust helps support the long-term education of four girls from the Maasai tribe in Kenya, working with the indigenous people to ensure a brighter future for the youngsters – from secondary school to university.

It’s a cause close to Peter’s heart and he hopes the good folk in his home town of Linlithgow will rally to support it.

He said: “Education is proving life-transforming for these girls.

“Traditionally, at the age of 14, girls undergo female genital mutilation and are then married to a man who is often three times their age and already has several wives.

“At the behest of the Maasai, we’re committed to supporting four girls until 2031/32.

“We need to raise at least £10,000 every year to provide for their education, which usually involves boarding school and then university.

“Over time we believe the Maasai culture will change. We envision a world where every Maasai girl from Kajiado has the opportunity to pursue education without facing social or economic obstacles.”

Peter hopes his 24-hour cycle will help further power the Trust’s work. In June, he’ll also be cycling the six river valleys on Scotland’s east coast, covering 1400km in 33 days. Between the two events, he hopes to raise £6000.

The 24-hour cycle started at noon today at Linlithgow Canal Basin, with Peter travelling to Ratho before returning to the Royal Burgh and continuing on to the Falkirk Wheel, Kirkintilloch and Bowling.

“The canal footpath beyond Ratho is in a bit of a state so I’ve cut that bit off and will add an extra section on at Bowling,” he said.

“There’s a beautiful cycle path from Bowling to Dumbarton which I’ll be doing before I make the return journey, ending back at the canal basin at noon on April 26.”

Peter will be joined overnight once again by close friend Elspeth Luke, who will join him at Lambhill Stables to Dumbarton and back.

His wife Janet, their children Kenneth, Elaine and James and their seven grandchildren are also supporting his endeavours.

“They all think I’m completely bonkers,” he added, “but I know they’re behind me 100 per cent.”

To find out more about the Trust, visit www.maasaigirlseducationproject.com and to make a donation visit www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/M6YDJAPD57QNG.