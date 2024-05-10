Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The old image of a grandpa retiring with his pipe and slippers is not a cliche that fits Peter Wright.

While he celebrated his 77th birthday in April, this septuagenarian has no plans to retire quietly.

Tomorrow (Saturday) he’ll be setting off on the first of three bike fundraising adventures he’s set himself the challenge of completing in 2024!

Having done cycling and bike camping events for the past ten years, getting into gear for his Cycle for St Michael’s has not been difficult.

Peter Wright will take on the 24 hour cycle this weekend in a bid to raise as much as he can for Aspire.

However, pedalling for 24-hours straight to raise funds for the town’s Aspire Crown of Thorns appeal is still no mean feat.

Peter will set off from St Michael’s Parish Church at noon tomorrow and aims to return exactly 24 hours later, at noon on Sunday.

He’ll be covering a distance of 220km in that time, cycling along the Union and Forth and Clyde Canals.

Leaving Linlithgow, he’ll initially head into Edinburgh, then return to the town and make his way to the Falkirk Wheel before continuing on to Kirkintilloch, Glasgow and Bowling. He’ll then follow the same route back home.

While he’ll be completely self-sufficient, taking food supplies and all the equipment he needs to complete the challenge, a couple of friends will be chumming him along part of the route.

Peter said: “A good friend, Elspeth Berry from Falkirk, will be buddying me overnight from Falkirk to Bowling and back to Glasgow, where she now lives. I’ll be glad of the company overnight.

“Then my friend from Winchburgh, Richard Horsburgh, will join me at the Falkirk Wheel and back to Linlithgow. I think I’ll be feeling a bit knackered by then so I’ll be glad of his company on the final leg too.”

Having been a youth worker all his days, the last 20 before he retired 12 years ago as manager of the Duke of Edinburgh Award unit at Edinburgh City Council, Peter also founded the Green Team charity in 1995.

It is for this cause that he’ll be taking on his next cycle, a bike camping adventure that will take him from the Mull of Galloway to Duncansby Head from June 6 to July 1, covering an incredible 743 kms.

In September, he’ll complete his trio of events by taking on the Great Glen Way from Fort William to Inverness, covering 125 kilometres for a yet to be decided charity.

However, Peter didn’t have to look far for inspiration for his first challenge of the year.

He explained: “I was thinking about what I could do to celebrate my 77th birthday at the end of April.

“Looking out the back window of my house, I saw the Crown of Thorns emerging from the scaffolding.

“I remember when it was first revealed and the stooshie it caused but it looks magnificent and I decided then to do a 24-hour cycle for St Michael’s.

“I’ve set a target of £2000 and we’re already 60 per cent of the way there, with £1200 raised so I’m hoping to be able to do it.”

Peter’s tremendous effort is being supported by his wife Janet, their children Kenneth, Elaine and James and seven grandchildren.

He added: “Some of them will be there to cheer me off on Saturday. The wee ones think I’m a bit eccentric but they’re supporting me every step of the way!”