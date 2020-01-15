Peter Pan lands in Falkirk Town Hall

Head to Falkirk Town Hall next week and prepare to be whisked off to Neverland. Peter Pan, Tinkerbell and all those favourite characters from the cherished JM Barrie tale will be taking to the stage in the third production from one of the district’s newest musical theatre companies.

Central Theatre Productions first delighted audiences with that popular show Oliver, while last year the energetic Hairspray had the town hall rocking.

This year director and choreographer Adele Driver is bringing a cast of 35 to the stage with this delightful musical.

She said: “Hairspray was a great production to be involved in but I was very aware that there weren’t roles for many of the younger members of the company. This year we looked at doing something where these youngsters could have a chance to shine and Peter Pan was the obvious choice.”

But Adele, who is joined in the production team by Alexandra McArthur and Sarah Galbraith, said people should not think it will be the songs from the Disney film that they are coming to see, but rather the Broadway production.

She said: “It’s a lovely show but it’s not Disney! However, I’m sure people will quickly recognise some of the songs.

“It’s certainly something new for us and it’s great to have all ages working together. Our cast is aged from eight to, well let’s say, 50-plus.

“This is very much traditional musical theatre and we are all really enjoying the opportunity.”

The story begins in the London home of the Darling family where Wendy and her two brothers John and Michael are being looked after by the dog Nana, who is their nursemaid.

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget.

The young travellers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

Taking the leading role of Peter Pan is schoolgirl Hayley Doyle, who Adele has said is amazing.

Wendy is Freya Eng and Tinkerbell is Alix McGee.

Experienced local actor Darren Jalland is Peter Pan, while Adele’s mum, Julie Wallace, is Mrs Darling.

“She’s gone from making the costumes for all my shows to a role in the chorus and now one of the leads. She’s great,” said Adele.

One of the highlights will be when some of the cast ‘fly’ across the stage – another skill they had to learn.

“It’s been really frantic – we’ve got double rehearsals for Peter Pan, double rehearsals for UK dance finals which take place in London on January 24, and that’s on top of all the usual classes at Broadway School of Performing Arts.”

There are four performances from Sunday, January 19 until Wednesday, January 22, with curtain up at 7pm.

For tickets either visit https://www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/whats-on/central-theatre-productions-presents-peter-pan or call 01324 506850.