Pet of the week: Callie

Callie is five years old and she adores spending time with her family. She is a playful girl and loves a game of fetch with her favourite ball. Callie is a sensitive girl can be uncomfortable around people she doesn’t know. She would be happiest with a garden of her own where she can play with her toys and enjoy the sunshine. Callie is looking for an adult only home, with few visitors and one where she is the only pet. If you think you could provide the perfect home for Callie, or any of the other 50 dogs available for rehoming, please contact the centre on 01506 873459.

Callie is a sensitive girl can be uncomfortable around people she doesn’t know. S

he would be happiest with a garden of her own where she can play with her toys and enjoy the sunshine.

Callie is looking for an adult only home, with few visitors and one where she is the only pet.

If you think you could provide the perfect home for Callie, or any of the other 50 dogs available for rehoming, please contact the Dogs Trust centre on 01506 873459.