Personal trainers limber up for fund raising fitness challenge for Falkirk Food Bank
and live on Freeview channel 276
The challenge will see two teams of four participants bike, ski and walk massive distances to coin in cash for the cause.
They will cover 56km on an exercise bike, 28km ung a SkiErg machine and walk 19km.
Not only are the team raising money for the food bank, they are also raising awareness for the plight of families across the country who are struggling to put food on the table.
Liam Healy, of OWNNIT, said: “Our aim is to raise 0.1 percent of £1.5 million – £1500 – by December 20. The reason for this number is 1.5 million people in the UK
have received a food parcel in the last six months, the highest number to date.
"The distances have been worked out and chosen using online statistics. We will also be walking around 11 miles, but with a 15kg weight as this represents the
standard weight of a food parcel.
"There have been 8000 parcels delivered by Falkirk Food Bank this year, which is likely to get worse as we still have the Christmas period to get through. Right now millions of people are being pushed to food banks because Universal Credit doesn’t cover the costs of the things we all need to survive.
“We at OWNNIT are in a position to help and we want to give back to the community.”
Visit the team’s Just Giving page for more information.