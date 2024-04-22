Permission sought from local planners for section of Stenhousemuir store to become flat

The owner of a premises which houses a shop and a post office is now looking to change part of it into a residential property.
By James Trimble
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:54 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2024, 08:32 BST
Ramanathaas Tharmarajah lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on March 27 to change the use of a store room on the first floor of the premises at 324 to 326 Main Street, Stenhousemuir to create a “flatted dwelling”.

The proposal is due to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than June 15.

