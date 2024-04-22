Permission sought from local planners for section of Stenhousemuir store to become flat
The owner of a premises which houses a shop and a post office is now looking to change part of it into a residential property.
Ramanathaas Tharmarajah lodged a planning application with Falkirk Council on March 27 to change the use of a store room on the first floor of the premises at 324 to 326 Main Street, Stenhousemuir to create a “flatted dwelling”.
The proposal is due to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than June 15.
