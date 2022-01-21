Permission refused for Falkirk pub beer garden already in place

The Orchard Hotel’s retrospective application to form an outdoor seating area/beer garden, including the erection of fencing and enclosures, decking and canopy at its Kerse Lane, Falkirk premises was refused today, Friday, January 21.

Back in October last year The Orchard Hotel owner stated refusing planning permission for a beer garden that is already in place was likely to have “a devastating impact” on the business.

Stuart Crawford said the new beer garden – on the site of its car park – was “a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the restrictions imposed on hospitality”.

Planners refused permission for The Orchard Hotel's beer garden

Mr Crawford and his team have told planners temporary use “would have no significant benefit to the business and does not justify the expense to date".

