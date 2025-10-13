Performing arts workshop opportunity for Falkirk residents with additional support needs
Willow Tree Performing Arts is running an eight-week block of music, drama, dance and creative workshops at Carronshore Community Centre, in Main Street, Carronshore, starting on October 27
Children aged five to nine will rehearse Wicked on Saturdays from 9.30am, juniors aged 10 to 15 will work on The Greatest Showman on Thursdays from 4pm and adults take on Mamma Mia from 1.30pm on Mondays.
All three groups will perform together in a festive Christmas showcase.
David Faulds, of Willow Tree Performing Arts, said: “Our goal is to make performing arts a space for everyone. These classes are all about joy, confidence, and belonging.
"Whether someone is verbal or non-verbal, mobile or using a wheelchair, they’ll be supported and celebrated for who they are.”
Visit the Willow Tree Performing Arts Facebook page for more information or e-mail [email protected] to register.