They are currently recruiting for two assistant master model builders to add to the display of Lego masterpieces and inspire the next generation of builders at Legoland Discover Centre Birmingham.

Potential candidates for the two positions will compete in a Brickfactor competition to reveal the best builders through a series of timed challenges, to be in with a chance of taking on the special role.

As well as running creative workshops to teach visitors how to build their own wonderful creations, the new assistants will also support the existing master model builder, Michelle Thompson, with her busy roster of creations.

The hunt is on for two assistant master model builders at LEGOLAND. Pic: Contributed

Michelle, who says the role is her “dream job”, is an expert at building, repairing and maintaining Lego structures throughout the centre and has been honing her brick-building skills on the job for five years.

In that time, she has built countless mini masterpieces at the centre’s Miniland – which features a tiny replica of the city of Birmingham – including the world’s smallest Primark, made from almost 3000 Lego bricks.

In addition to Michelle’s experienced hands, the centre also benefits from the brick-tastic skills of its very own mini master model builder – 12-year-old Harry Hill.

Harry beat out the extensive competition earlier this year to win the title at the site and he regularly helps with the builds in the attraction, including a recent display to celebrate the King’s Coronation.

Perhaps one of these youngsters who recently attended an event at Denny Library and did some Lego model building would like the job? Left to right, Calvin, 10, Lily-Rose, 12, William, 6, and Ashleigh with Edward, 18months. Pic: Scott Louden

To support the growing team and become one of Birmingham’s assistant master model builders, submit an application by August 27 via this form

Potential candidates will then be asked to submit a video of themselves completing a building challenge, before showcasing their skills in the Brickfactor competition at Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham on Sunday, September 10.

Master model builder Michelle, mini master model builder Harry and the site’s general manager Amy Langham will act as judges to decide which contestants will take on the job.

Amy said: “This is the ultimate job for anyone who loves to play and get creative- especially with Lego – as where else can you be paid to release your inner child, play with Lego all day and create amazing structures?

“The right candidate will have good attention to detail and creativity to bring our next mini creations to life, they will also be passionate about teaching the builders of the future by advising guests at the centre and running imaginative workshops.

“This is definitely the coolest job opportunity you’ll come across, so don’t miss your chance – apply to be the next assistant master model builder and get practicing your brick building skills for the Brickfactor competition now. We can’t wait to see what people can do.”