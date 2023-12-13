People set to get their skates on as outdoor 'ice' rink to open at the Kelpies this weekend

The opening of an outdoor ‘ice’ rink at The Helix is just days away.

A synthetic ice rink is coming to The Kelpies in time for the Christmas period. (Pic: Falkirk Leisure and Culture)

A synthetic ice rink has been installed in the park with the Kelpies providing a perfect backdrop for skaters.

The rink opens to the public on Saturday, December 16 and is open for skating until Sunday, January 7.

With booking having been open since the end of October, many sessions are already fully booked, however there is still some limited availability for some dates.

The rink, which is synthetic and not made of real ice, offers a softer landing with impact-absorbing technology, making it an ideal surface for beginners and young skaters. Falkirk Leisure and Culture also say the synthetic rink is an eco-friendly choice, making it gentler on the environment compared to traditional ice rinks.

Sessions last around 25 to 30 minutes with tickets starting from £4.50. Skates are available to hire from toddler size eight to an adult size 11. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult on the rink and there’s a maximum of three children per adult.