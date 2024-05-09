People could soon be living in historic Falkirk area village pub
Proposals to create residential properties at a historic village pub in the Falkirk area are now being looked at by local authority planners.
Colin McMillan lodged an application with Falkirk Council on Tuesday, May 7, looking for listed building consent to change the use and make alterations to the Elphinstone Inn, in High Street, Airth, to form three flats.
A decision is expected to come from planning officers acting under delegated powers.
The two storey premises gained category C listed building status back in 1979.
