People can share their grief and get support at Falkirk cat café
The Kit-Tea Café, in Cockburn Street, is a non-profit community project which hopes to raise awareness of cat welfare issues in Scotland, while supporting the local community through initiatives like the Grief Café.
The event, which takes place on from 4.30pm to 6pm on Thursday, January 16, aims to help people who are struggling to cope with loss in their life – be it the death of a loved one, a pet or the end of a relationship.
A Kit-Tea Café spokesperson said: “The Kit-Tea Café hosts a free monthly drop in café for those needing some support, a chat or just to be surrounded by like minded people with no judgement or expectations.
“Pop in for a cup of tea and a biscuit in a lovely laid back environment surrounded by the resident cats of The Kit-Tea Café.”
