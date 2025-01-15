People can share their grief and get support at Falkirk cat café

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Those struggling to come to terms with loss will find a haven in the friendly confines of Falkirk’s one and only cat café.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kit-Tea Café, in Cockburn Street, is a non-profit community project which hopes to raise awareness of cat welfare issues in Scotland, while supporting the local community through initiatives like the Grief Café.

The event, which takes place on from 4.30pm to 6pm on Thursday, January 16, aims to help people who are struggling to cope with loss in their life – be it the death of a loved one, a pet or the end of a relationship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Kit-Tea Café spokesperson said: “The Kit-Tea Café hosts a free monthly drop in café for those needing some support, a chat or just to be surrounded by like minded people with no judgement or expectations.

“Pop in for a cup of tea and a biscuit in a lovely laid back environment surrounded by the resident cats of The Kit-Tea Café.”