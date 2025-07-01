People can attend free dementia advice clinics in Falkirk town centre this month
Nationwide and Dementia UK’s free face-to-face clinics are returning to Nationwide branches in Scotland – including the premises in Falkirk High Street – this month to offer specialist support in a safe, comfortable and private space for people to discuss any aspect of dementia.
Hosted by Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses, the clinics are open to anyone impacted by dementia, offering life-changing support to families and individuals in the area.
Clinics will take place over the next month and appointments can be booked via Dementia UK’s website here.
The clinics – which run on July 29, July 30 and July 31 in Falkirk – will offer practical and emotional advice on all aspects of dementia – from worries about memory problems, understanding a diagnosis and how the condition can progress to help with financial and legal issues.
Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re looking forward to returning to Scotland. Nationwide branches offer a safe and private space for people to access specialist support for dementia, and the Fairer Futures partnership is helping us bring face-to-face support to people in a familiar location.”
Debbie Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Nationwide, added: “Nationwide wants to help people live their best life possible, for as long as possible. By working with Dementia UK to fund more Admiral Nurses and turning our branches into dementia clinics, we’re helping to tackle the country’s leading cause of death.
"As a mutual, we work for the good of society as well as our members. We believe this and Nationwide Fairer Futures will change hundreds of thousands of lives for the better.”
Figures show someone develops dementia every three minutes in the UK, and it is often a challenge to obtain an accurate diagnosis of dementia.
Ahead of the appointments, Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses have shared tips on how to discuss dementia with a loved one and encourage them to visit their GP if they are showing signs or symptoms of the condition and can be found on the website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.