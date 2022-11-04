Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) are asking people to give feedback on long-term plans for the management of the woods beside the Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Sitting within a former designed landscape, it is a “significant site” for recreation, health and wellbeing with areas of woodland dating back to the 1800s.

However, there was a lack of management for a number of years until 2010 but it has benefited from significant improvements since. FLS took ownership of the site in 2019 and, having been a significant delivery partner during the previous decade, now intends to maintain and build on these successes into the future.

Residents are being asked for their view on the management of Larbert woods

Sandy Davidson, planning forester for FLS, said: “Forestry management is a long-term activity so part of this review is about the future management of the trees with selective thinning to maintain the long-term health and longevity of the woodlands.

“We’re also looking at potentially reducing the frequency of cutting large areas of parkland with an aim of developing improved habitats, we will continue to undertake grass cutting in key areas along paths to maintain recreational use. Follow up action will also be taken to ensure Rhododendron does not come to dominate the site again in future years.

“We know that local residents usually have a strong interest in what happens to their local woodlands, so we’re inviting everyone with an interest to have a look at the plans and provide us with some feedback.”