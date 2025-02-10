People asked to nominate Falkirk's unsung heroes for Scottish Charity Awards

The unsung heroes who give up their free time, go that extra mile and pull out all the stops to help others in the community will soon be acknowledged – if their names are put forward for a national award.

The Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) is calling for voluntary organisations and the people who work and volunteer in Scotland’s voluntary sector to apply for its annual Scottish Charity Awards.

Now in its 19th year, the Scottish Charity Awards are designed to celebrate the best of the voluntary sector, and to highlight the incredible organisations, inspiring people and innovative projects that have made an immeasurable difference to the communities they support over the past year.

Applications are now being accepted for 2025, with SCVO placing particular importance on hearing from voluntary organisations and people that reflect the diversity of Scotland’s essential voluntary sector.

This year's Scottish Charity Awards will once again be hosted by Sally Magnusson (Picture: Robert Perry, National World)

All registered charities, social enterprises, campaigning groups, community interest companies and people who work and volunteer in these spaces are eligible to enter.

There are eleven award categories at the Scottish Charity Awards – seven recognise the achievements of organisations, three recognise individuals and one is chosen by a public vote from the finalists in other categories.

This year’s award categories are – Charity of the Year (turnover under £100,000), Charity of the Year (turnover £100,000 to 500,000), Charity of the Year (turnover over £500,000), Trustee of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Employee of the Year, Partnership of the Year, Campaign of the Year, Community Impact, and Climate Impact.

Winners will be decided by a panel of judges.

All finalists will also be entered into the running for the People’s Choice Award, giving members of the public a chance to vote for their favourite finalist to win.

Last year SCVO received an overwhelming response with hundreds of applications and over 16,500 votes cast for the People’s Choice Award and it is hoped even more organisations will be inspired to apply this year.

This year’s awards ceremony, hosted by Sally Magnusson, will take place at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu on June 19.

Anna Fowlie, SCVO chief executive, said: "The Scottish Charity Awards are a highlight of my year. I never fail to be overwhelmed by the breadth and depth of what voluntary organisations achieve across the country - on all aspects of life in Scotland and beyond.

“Previous finalists and winners have told us how special it is for them to be recognised on the national stage. Every year we develop the awards slightly to keep them relevant. For 2025 there will be three opportunities to win Charity of the Year to recognise the huge variation in size of our members and the wider sector.

“So, whether you're a wee grassroots organisation, run entirely by volunteers, a big multi-million pound charity or somewhere in between, there will be a space for you. Please don't be shy - nominate or enter for this year's awards."

Applications are open until noon on March 7 and can be completed on the SCVO website.