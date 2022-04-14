People across Falkirk district reminded to fill in census or risk a fine

People are being reminded to fill in the census by May 1 or they risk a fine of up to £1000.

By Jill Buchanan
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:45 pm

With only weeks left to submit responses, National Records of Scotland Chief Executive Paul Lowe warns that people who have yet to complete theirs may be subject to prosecution.

He said: “Taking part in the census is a legal responsibility. The census provides vital information required to invest in and run the services we all rely on.

People who don't fill in census by May 1 are being warned they may face prosecution, which could lead to a criminal record and a fine of up to £1000.

“For anyone who has yet to complete it, help and support is available on the website census.gov.scot or via our free helpline on 0800 030 8308. Anyone who hasn’t completed it could be facing a fine, so I would strongly urge everyone to make use of our support.

"Our preparation work told us that the majority of people would prefer to respond online. However, paper copies are still available for anyone who is not able to submit online – call us on 0800 030 8308.”

