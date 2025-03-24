Pensioners in Falkirk area can now apply for new benefit

People in this area can now apply for a new benefit for pensioners.

Pension Age Disability Payment has been extended to 13 more council areas, including Falkirk.

The payment first launched in five local authority areas last October and will be available throughout Scotland from 22 April this year.

Pension Age Disability Payment is for disabled people or those with a long-term health condition that means they need help looking after themselves or supervision to stay safe. It is available to people of State Pension age and is also available to pensioners who are terminally ill.

Applications are now open for the new allowance. Pic: Adobe.stock

It is not means-tested and is worth between £290 and £434 a month depending on the needs of the person who gets it (increasing to between £295 and £441 a month from April 1).

Pension Age Disability Payment is replacing Attendance Allowance from the Department for Work and Pensions in Scotland. Social Security Scotland has started transferring the awards of 169,000 people in Scotland who currently receive Attendance Allowance to the new benefit.

People currently getting Attendance Allowance do not need to take any action; the transfer will happen automatically in phases throughout 2025. Everyone will continue to receive their payments on time and in the right amount.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “I urge anyone who thinks they could be eligible for Pension Age Disability Payment to apply.

“It is vital older people who are disabled, terminally ill people or who have care needs get the money they need to help them look after themselves, stay safe and live with dignity.”

Henry Simmons, Alzheimer Scotland’s chief executive said: “It’s great to see Pension Age Disability Payment being rolled out across more areas. At the Brain Health and Dementia Resource Centre, we know that living with dementia leads to extra costs so it’s important that those affected can access the financial support they need, when they need it.

“The application support that Social Security Scotland provide is vital for people who are already dealing with the emotional and practical challenges of living with dementia.

“The availability of this support will make a positive difference to people living with dementia, improving their ability to live well with their condition.”

More information about Pension Age Disability Payment including who is eligible and how to apply can be found here

