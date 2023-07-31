​June and Drummond Penn have lived in their home in South Green Drive, Airth for over 40 years and during that time they have lovingly tended their outdoor space. This year saw them take the title for the village’s best garden for the fourth time.

The trophy was presented to them at Airth Highland Games on July 22 by Games Chieftain, The Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, Alan Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

June, 79, says she and husband Drummond, 70, are both retired and spend much of their time, when not with family, looking after the many plants and shrubs in their green space. She said: “I come up with the ideas and Drummond does the heavy work.

Drummond and June Penn who were first prize winners in the 2023 Airth Garden competition. Pic: Michael Gillen

"We normally start at the beginning of the year by ordering plug plants from the catalogues and then bringing them on to plant outside. We’ve got a lot of perennials now so they are easier to look after. We usually have a great show of begonias but sadly this year, the frost got to them so there’s not been as many but we still managed to impress the judge which was nice.”

The couple also receiving a helping hand from young grandson Winters Dunn, seven, who likes nothing better than spending time with them in the garden.

June added: “It must be in the genes – he loves helping his papa. My mum and granny both had beautiful gardens in the village and Drummond’s mum was from Italy and she had a beautiful Italian-themed garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second prize in the garden competition went to Jock Robertson of North Green Drive, while Raymond Quinn of Kersie Terrace, South Alloa was third. The three winners each received a cash prize which was kindly donated by Jane Rae and her family in memory of their late mother, Jean McCudden.

Drummond and June Penn with seven-year-old grandson Winters Dunn who helps them in their garden. Pic: Michael Gillen