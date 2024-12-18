Pedestrians urged to follow footpath diversions at Westfield to stay safe

By Jill Buchanan
Published 18th Dec 2024, 18:33 BST
Pedestrians are being urged to stay safe by keeping to signed footpath diversions in the Westfield area.

The £54 million project to upgrade the A9/A904 road infrastructure is well underway but it means many of the usual footpaths are closed.

Falkirk Council is urging people to use the alternative routes which they say have been “carefully planned” while there are temporary footpath closures. They say by using these diversions it will maintain safe access to key destinations such as Falkirk Stadium and the Helix.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The local authority is concerned some pedestrians “are choosing unsafe routes that lead them to walk on the road, putting both themselves and drivers at risk”.

There are three main footpath diversions in place including the one above, which takes pedestrians from the town centre/college to the Falkirk Stadium. Pic: Falkirk Councilplaceholder image
There are three main footpath diversions in place including the one above, which takes pedestrians from the town centre/college to the Falkirk Stadium. Pic: Falkirk Council

Paul Kettrick, Falkirk Council's head of Investment, Assets and Climate, said: "Please do not put yourself in danger by walking on the road – use the designated diversion routes instead.

"These routes have been carefully designed to keep everyone safe while the improvement works are carried out. While they may take slightly longer, they remain the safest option and should always be the route you take."

For those travelling from Falkirk town centre or Forth Valley College, the safest route involves:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crossing the A904 Middlefield Road junction using the controlled crossings

There are three signed footpath diversions in place, which are marked out in the image above in blue. Pic: Falkirk Councilplaceholder image
There are three signed footpath diversions in place, which are marked out in the image above in blue. Pic: Falkirk Council

Following Alexander Avenue to the temporary path

Crossing at the island on Stadium Roundabout

Reversing these steps on your return journey

The temporary path between Stadium Roundabout and Alexander Avenue is lit at both ends by permanent streetlights, with additional lighting now operating in the evening for improved visibility.

Falkirk Council and Balfour Beatty are closely monitoring the routes and are making adjustments as needed, with the routes gritted during adverse weather.

Visit the project’s dedicated webpage for more information.

Related topics:WestfieldFalkirk Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice